Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,634,892.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total transaction of C$1,634,892.00.

Troy John Peter Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$719,267.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$82.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

