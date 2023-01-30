Insider Selling: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,125,572.16 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GlycoMimetics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
