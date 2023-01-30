Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,496,856.65 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $3,496,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,335,204 shares in the company, valued at $513,121,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $153.22 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 131,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

