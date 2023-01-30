Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells $4,920,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.01 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

