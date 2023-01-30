Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,943,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $189.35 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moderna by 69.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 40.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
