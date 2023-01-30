Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 762 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.