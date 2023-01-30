Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,113 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 680,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 223,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.