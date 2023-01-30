Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

ESLT stock opened at $164.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.35 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.04.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

