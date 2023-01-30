Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,709 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ICL Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ICL Group by 153.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,926 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

