Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,428 Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 243,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.