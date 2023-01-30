Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,428 Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 243,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enel Chile Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
