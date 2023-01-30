Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,529 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.19) to GBX 1,530 ($18.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
