Inspire Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

