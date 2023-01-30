Inspire Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

