Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.
Shares of ORLY stock opened at $771.17 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $828.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
