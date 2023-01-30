Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $771.17 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $828.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

