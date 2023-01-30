Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

