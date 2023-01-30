Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TARO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TARO opened at $30.50 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

