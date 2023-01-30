Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 7,214 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 480,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 709.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 81,394 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

