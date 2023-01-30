Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $142,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 408,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.