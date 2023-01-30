Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $142,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 408,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
