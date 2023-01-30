Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 832.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the third quarter valued at $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAJ. Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Stock Performance

Canon Profile

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.