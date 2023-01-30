Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.
Upstart Stock Down 2.9 %
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $633,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
