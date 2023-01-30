Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $79.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

