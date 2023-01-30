Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $239.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $247.08. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.