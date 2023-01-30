Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $134.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.