Inspire Investing LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %

CHE stock opened at $498.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $528.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

