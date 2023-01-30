inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $65.62 million and $1.63 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00214964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00242037 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,999,835.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.