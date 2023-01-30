Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.36 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

