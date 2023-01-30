Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:ITA opened at $113.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
