Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,873 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

