Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

