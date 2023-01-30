Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $39.65 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

