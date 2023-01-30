Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Up 0.0 %

CE stock opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $162.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

