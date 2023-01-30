Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $78.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

