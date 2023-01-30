International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

