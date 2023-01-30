Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $422.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.