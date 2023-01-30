Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.