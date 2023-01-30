Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GTO stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.