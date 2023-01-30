Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently:

1/24/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €181.00 ($196.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/24/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €104.00 ($113.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/24/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($173.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/20/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($173.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/16/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €184.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2023 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €183.00 ($198.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/13/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €104.00 ($113.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €135.40 ($147.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($203.37).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

