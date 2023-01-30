iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

