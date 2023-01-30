iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,602,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

