iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

