iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

