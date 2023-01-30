iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after buying an additional 219,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $97.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.

