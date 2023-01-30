JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.28.

JCDXF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

