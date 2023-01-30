Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JIAXF opened at $1.76 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.