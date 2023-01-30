Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of JIAXF opened at $1.76 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
