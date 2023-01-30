JMP Securities Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $33.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFLT. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Confluent Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

