Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $24.46 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Joystick has a market cap of $24.46 million and $24,602.26 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00214964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.1206756 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,302.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

