JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $63.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.