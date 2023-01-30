JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $28.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 6.4 %

INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

