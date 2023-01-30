Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $258.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

