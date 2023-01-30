Kaspa One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $92.87 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00396894 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.80 or 0.27859040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00586367 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,291,881,581 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,283,898,444 with 16,283,908,977.406778 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00572579 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,689,990.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

